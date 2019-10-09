SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.
Print

'Woman' and 'female' 'not necessarily linked,' says college

University doesn't want any colleague to feel 'uncomfortable and unwelcome'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2019 at 3:43pm
Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Being a woman is apparently not the same as being female, according to a new “Gender Pronoun Education/Awareness Initiative” introduced by the University of California System.

The Office of the President is training its employees in the new initiative through a three-part series in the weekly staff newsletter. It’s unclear how many employees are affected, since UCOP has not updated its staff figure since October 2015, when it had nearly 1,700 employees.

UCOP debuted the initiative Sept. 23, laying out its goals. The initiative is “focused on educating staff around how we can support trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming staff by implementing simple changes in how we use pronouns in the workplace.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







1st-ever diamond within a diamond found
Johnson & Johnson to pay $8 billion to man who grew breasts
Stocks rise for 1st time in 3 days
$3,000 'Jesus Shoes' with holy water sell out in minutes
Black coaches ousted after leading chant with N-word
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×