Woman plunges from balcony in 'extreme yoga'

(FOX NEWS) -- A 23-year-old woman who fell 80 feet from a balcony in San Pedro, Mexico, after practicing “extreme yoga” has shared an update claiming that she is recovering “quickly.”

In August, college student Alex Terrazas was photographed practicing a yoga pose, hanging upside down over a balcony railing with her knees bent. She lost her balance and fell from the sixth floor of the apartment building, causing her to break 110 bones and undergo 11 hours of surgery, according to Mexican newspaper El Universal.

Now, nearly two months later, the woman has revealed she is recovering well, despite the massive injuries she sustained, according to published reports.

