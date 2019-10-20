SECTIONS
World's largest crowdfunded media project is all about Jesus

16,000 investors chip in with more than $10 million to make Bible-based series a reality

Published October 20, 2019 at 11:22am
(CBN) -- Have you ever given to a GoFundMe cause? These days, entire TV shows are being crowd-funded with these kinds of sites.

Well, "The Chosen" is the largest crowd-funded TV show to-date, and what's interesting is that it's about the life of Jesus. More than 16,000 investors chipped in with more than $10 million to make this Bible-based series a reality.

CBN News' Faith Nation sat down with the man behind the show: Dallas Jenkins. That interview will be posted here.

