At Yom Kippur, rabbi cites sins of Trump's enemies

A rabbi is calling out the enemies of President Trump for their sins in the hope that "God will transform the darkness residing in their hearts, the toxin of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), and they will be cleansed and spare Mr. Trump, and the country, further abuse."

The column by Rabbi Aryeh Spero, president of the Caucus for America, appeared at the American Thinker.

He says the United States has had many presidents who have been good to Israel and the Jewish people, but "none has been better than Donald Trump."

"Beyond doubt, he has done unmatched and extraordinary things for Israel and has publicly spoken against anti-Semitism in the United Nations and repeatedly during his State of the Union addresses. The whole world has seen the priority Mr. Trump bestows on Israel and safety for Jews. Additionally, he and his father were tremendous friends and benefactors to Jews and Israel, much prior to his entering politics."

However, he explained, establishment Jewish organizations are attacking the president.

"The railing against Mr. Trump is incessant, hysterical, mean, and full of hate. All of this constitutes gross, unprecedented ingratitude. Jewish Tradition frowns on ingratitude, indeed calls it a sin," the rabbi said.

"In their zeal to destroy and remove Mr. Trump from the presidency, they have gone beyond ingratitude to downright lying about him, scheming against him, and throwing normal fairness and decency out the window," he said.

With the annual Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, this week, he said, it perhaps is time for individuals to review those sins.

The sinners, Spero said, "should begin some reflection and introspection regarding their three years of ferocious attacks and lies against a man who loves Israel and America and longs for Jewish individuals and children to be safe from terrorism."

Then he listed names, including politicians and media figures.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, he said, needs to address "the sin of bearing false witness, excessive lying, deceit, and tale-bearing against President Trump."

And Chuck Schumer? "The sin of raging ambition, forked tongue, and 'standing idly by while the blood of your brothers' is spilt in Brooklyn and while Israel remains threatened by an Obama Iran deal you refused to fight against."

He accused House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., of "the sin of revenge, deceit, and falsehood against President Trump."

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, the rabbi said, is guilty of the "sin of defamation, and deliberately and repeatedly lying about President Trump, strongly implying to the world the canard that Mr. Trump is an anti-Semite, encourages anti-Semitism, and is sympathetic to Nazis."

"In other words, the sin of maliciousness. For the sin of ignoring the real anti-Semitism against the Jewish people coming from Mr. Greenblatt's allies on the political Left. It is the sin of being derelict in your duty to the Jewish people and the sin of leading people astray."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.: "The sin of deceit and lying in trying to destroy Justice Kavanaugh, and the sin of trying to publicly humiliate Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.: "The sin of trying to impoverish and take away liberty from the American people in behalf of an imposed socialism/communism. And the sin of constant anger and economic hypocrisy. For the sin of being the first candidate for president to formally demonize Israel, hold high the banner of those wishing to destroy Israeli Jews, and make 'kosher' anti-Israel bias. After all, it must be okay if a Jew like Bernie makes it part of his platform. For the sin of distorting history"

Others named include Steve Cohen, America's Reform rabbis, Bill Kristol, Max Boot, David Frum, Peter Beinart, Jennifer Rubin, America's liberal rabbis, the Sulzbergers of the New York Times, Bob Creamer, Ben Rhodes, Jeff Zucker and Brian Stelter, "Jewish left-wing trivializers of the Holocaust," left-wing seminaries and NeverTrumpers.