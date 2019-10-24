Zuckerberg smirks when told: 'Perhaps you believe you are above the law?'

(THE SUN) -- MARK Zuckerberg smirked as he was grilled over Facebook’s plans for a cryptocurrency – with one lawmaker saying: “Perhaps you believe you are above the law?”

The Facebook chief was interrogated for six hours on Wednesday about Libra cryptocurrency – dubbed 'Zuck Bucks' – which experts warn "will help terrorists and drug dealers."

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other representatives also roasted Zuckerberg over political ads, hate speech and Facebook’s privacy scandals over the past two years.

Read the full story ›