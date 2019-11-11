'11,000 scientists' warning of 'climate emergency' are just '11,000 random people'

The headline was a real attention-getter just recently. It said "More than 11,000 scientists declare 'climate emergency.'"

That, at least was Voice of America's title.

It dealt with the "more than 11,000 scientists are warning that the Earth, in their words, 'clearly and unequivocally faces a climate emergency.'" It was on the same subject over which teen activist Greta Thunberg recently has been expressing anger and outrage.

But, the report called "World Scientists' Warning of a Climate Emergency," in fact, wasn't a study. And they all weren't scientists.

It is radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh who described on Monday what it actually was.

"Our buddies over at Power Line discovered something. Last week (I don’t know if you saw it, there was a story, and it was big out there) 'that 11,000 scientists had issued a report contending that the Earth faces a 'climate emergency.' NBC News … described a 'study' produced by an 'international consortium of more than 11,000 scientists,''" he wrote.

He cited NBC, CNN, Guardian, Al-Jazeera headlines and more.

But, he said, "'There was no study, there was just a press release. And it wasn’t 11,000 scientists, it was 11,000 random people who put their names on a web page. This was a total managed lie. There was no study. There were no scientists."

He explained, "People went on a Web page and asked others reading it to put their signature on it. That was then presented as a scientific paper. It’s kind of like these two skeletons that put together Center for Science in the Public Interest that banned coconut oil, MSG. They weren’t scientists. They were just a couple people that didn’t want you to eat what you wanted so they created an icon, got a fax machine, got the media going. It was all made-up stuff."

Powerline Blog explained, bluntly, "11,000 scientists? Just kidding."

"The world's news media reported breathlessly that 11,000 scientists had issued a report contending that the Earth faces a 'climate emergency.' NBC News, to cite just one example, described a 'study' produced by an 'international consortium of more than 11,000 scientists.'"

The blog posted a screen shot of NBC, CNN, and other headlines.

"Actually, there was no study, there was just a press release. And it wasn't 11,000 scientists, it was 11,000 random people who put their names on a web page. But today's reporters are so biased and so incompetent that when it comes to 'climate change,' they will swallow anything," Powerline reported

It posted a video explaining the problem:

The actual "study's" list of signers included an "animal behavior" teacher in Valencia, a "scientist emeritus" in Canada, a "researcher" in the Czech Republic, a "professor" from Argentina, a "student" from a neotropical biodiversity institute, an obstetrician from Brussels, a Spaniard who's into "biologo," a Turkish mathematician, and a Finnish engineer.

The signers said they are alarmed at a lot of things.

"Profoundly troubling signs from human activities include sustained increases in both human and ruminant livestock populations, per capita meat production, world gross domestic product, global tree cover loss, fossil fuel consumption, the number of air passengers carried, carbon dioxide emissions, and per capita CO2 emissions since 2000."

It posted a "suite" of graphical vital signs "of climate change."

The "scientists" forecast doom.

"The climate crisis has arrived and is accelerating faster than most scientists expected … It is more severe than anticipated, threatening natural ecosystems and the fate of humanity ... Especially worrisome are potential irreversible climate tipping points and nature's reinforcing feedbacks … that could lead to a catastrophic 'hothouse Earth,' well beyond the control of humans."

Their result could be "large areas of Earth uninhabitable."

One key to solving the problem, they said, is "reducing inequality."