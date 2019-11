(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- More than 15,000 people have signed a petition calling for President Donald Trump to pardon Roger Stone.

Stone was railroaded for supporting the president and was convicted on seven counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction last week.

“We, the undersigned, respectfully request that the President of the United States grant a full and unconditional pardon to Roger Jason Stone Jr.,” the Change.org petition reads.

Read the full story ›