Was 1st thanksgiving in St. Augustine, Florida? Experts seem to think so

Special mass of gratitude shared with Indians upon landing in 1565

Published November 29, 2019 at 3:36pm
(FOX NEWS) The first-recorded Thanksgiving didn’t take place with the pilgrims and American Indians at Plymouth, experts say. It actually took place in St. Augustine in 1565.

Retired University of Florida archaeologist Kathleen Deagan Ph.D. told FOX 13 Spanish explorer Pedro Menéndez de Avilés and hundreds of Spanish settlers founded St. Augustine decades before the Pilgrims stepped foot in New England.

"When Jamestown was founded, St. Augustine was ready for urban renewal," she explained.

According to the National Park Service, as soon as they were on shore, they celebrated a “Mass of Thanksgiving.” Menendez also invited the native Seloy tribe as guests. They originally occupied the site.

Read the full story ›

