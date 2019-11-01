Was 1st thanksgiving in St. Augustine, Florida? Experts seem to think so

(FOX NEWS) The first-recorded Thanksgiving didn’t take place with the pilgrims and American Indians at Plymouth, experts say. It actually took place in St. Augustine in 1565.

Retired University of Florida archaeologist Kathleen Deagan Ph.D. told FOX 13 Spanish explorer Pedro Menéndez de Avilés and hundreds of Spanish settlers founded St. Augustine decades before the Pilgrims stepped foot in New England.

"When Jamestown was founded, St. Augustine was ready for urban renewal," she explained.

According to the National Park Service, as soon as they were on shore, they celebrated a “Mass of Thanksgiving.” Menendez also invited the native Seloy tribe as guests. They originally occupied the site.

