2 polls show massive surge in black voters supporting Trump

President Trump received only 8% of the black vote in 2016, but two major pollsters find he now has the support of about 34% of black likely voters.

An Emerson poll had black support for Trump at 34.5% and a Rasmussen poll at 34%.

Remarkably, the same Emerson poll taken in October showed approval for Trump's presidency among blacks at 17.8%.

The most recent Emerson poll of 1,092 registered voters was conducted Nov. 17–20.

TRENDING: Video shows Schiff wildly twisting the truth about impeachment 'support'

The poll also showed significant rise in approval among Hispanic voters, from 26.2% in October to 38.2% in November.

Overall, the Emerson poll showed Trump’s approval at 48.3%, up from 43.2% from October.

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll in mid-November showed Trump had 33% approval among non-white adults.

American Thinker Editor Thomas Lifson wrote that while expressing support to a pollster is not the same as voting, President Trump doesn't need more than a third of the black vote to win.

"If only half of that 34% of blacks vote for Trump, it will devastate the Democrats' candidate," he said. "Democrat victories in this evenly divided nation depend on both high black turnout and high black support."

He noted that many analysts believe Hillary Clinton's failure garner to black support at the levels Barack Obama enjoyed was a major cause of her defeat.