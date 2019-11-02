2nd Amendment group warns impeachment driven partly by anti-gunners

After failing with a claim of Trump-Russia collusion, Democrats pursuing impeachment allege the White House is obstructing their investigation of an alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Part of the motivation for removing Trump, contends the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, is Trump's success confirming judicial appointees.

Pro-abortion activists fear conservative judges could overturn Roe v. Wade and send the regulation of abortion back to the states.

Gun-control lobbyists, according to Alan Gottlieb, chairman of the CCRKBA, fear judges who "understand there are 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights, and that the Second Amendment really means what it says."

Gottlieb said anti-gun activism is part of the "hidden agenda" behind the impeachment efforts.

Already, 43 appeals court judges have been confirmed, more than double what Barack Obama accomplished at the same point.

Some 50,000 appeals are handled each year in the federal courts, while the Supreme Court takes only about 100 cases a year.

About one quarter of the judges on the circuit court benches have been appointed by Trump.

Gottlieb said it's clear that Capitol Hill "anti-gunners are doing everything in their power to prevent confirmation of conservative judges who will adhere to the Constitution."

"By burdening the Senate with this nonsense [impeachment], Democrats believe they can prevent confirmation of pro-Second Amendment judicial nominees during the final year of President Donald Trump's first term," he said.

Gottlieb noted Trump had campaigned on a promise to bring balance back to the federal courts, which, after Obama, had moved significantly toward the left.

"The same people pushing impeachment have been staunch allies of the gun prohibition lobby," Gottlieb observed. "Anti-gunners have been horrified since Day One of Donald Trump's presidency that he was actually determined to rein in the activist federal court system by nominating judges who understand there are 10 amendments in the Bill of Rights, and that the Second Amendment really means what it says.

"More than 11 years after the landmark 2008 Heller ruling and more than nine years after the 2010 McDonald decision," he continued, "some courts still act as though neither of those Supreme Court rulings existed. But the president has been filling court vacancies with solid, intelligent jurists who understand the difference between regulated privileges and constitutionally enumerated, fundamental rights. Capitol Hill anti-gunners and their gun prohibitionist friends can't stand it, and they're using the impeachment crusade as a smoke screen to distract the Senate from doing its duty. "

He said the impeachment movement really targets Second Amendment rights.