SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

6 hurt in California school shooting

Suspect wearing black clothing being sought

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 14, 2019 at 11:37am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- California police were hunting for the suspected shooter who reportedly opened fire at Saugus High School on Thursday, injuring at least six people -- one of whom required CPR by emergency responders, officials said.

A "male Asian suspect" wearing black clothing was last seen walking away from the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told Fox News. The LA County Sheriff's Office warned residents to "please avoid the area."

Authorities said they would be locking down area schools as they searched for the suspected gunman.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







6 hurt in California school shooting
Worst flooding in 50 years hits Venice
House Dems in swing districts feeling the heat
Miami paying people to trap cats
Pirates attack ship in Gulf of Mexico
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×