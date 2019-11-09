SECTIONS
9 Americans slaughtered in Mexico

Ambushed in broad daylight

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2019 at 9:16am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- At least three women and six children, all U.S. citizens, were killed when they were ambushed in Mexico, family members said.

Members of the LeBarón family, who lived in a Mormon community in northern Mexico for decades, were traveling in three vehicles on Monday when gunman attacked. Family members told the New York Times one child was shot while running away and others were trapped inside a burning vehicle.

Two of the children killed were less than a year old, family members said.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







