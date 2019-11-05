ABC News anchor: We had Epstein story 3 years ago, and hid it from public

An anonymous insider has leaked a video of ABC anchor Amy Robach lamenting that her network spiked a bombshell investigation of Jeffrey Epstein story three years ago.

"We had … Clinton, we had everything," Robach says on the "hot mic" video.

The video released by undercover journalist James O'Keefe's Project Veritas was his latest on the nation's establishment media. Last month, he released secretly recorded video clips documenting CNN's political bias, including a death wish for President Trump.

"Now it's all coming out … I freaking had all of it," Robach says in the recorded discussion, which appeared to be with other ABC employees.

Robach explains she interviewed a woman who had the courage to come forward about Epstein.

"She had pictures. She had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out."

Epstein, a financier whose acquaintances included Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, had been convicted in 2008 of procuring underage girls for prostitution and soliciting. He got off with a sentence of 13 months with work- release provisions.

He was arrested again in July on accusations of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. His death in a jail cell in New York in August was ruled a suicide, but the circumstances and available evidence fuel suspicion that he was murdered.

He was accused of procuring women and many underage girls who were sexually abused by Epstein and his elite acquaintances.

In the video, Robach says a witness came forward years ago with information about Epstein, but ABC News spiked the story in its early stages.

"I've had this interview with Virginia Roberts," now Virginia Guiffre, an alleged Epstein victim, Robach said. "We would not put it on the air. Um, first of all, I was told 'Who's Jeffrey Epstein. No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.'"

She says Buckingham Palace discovered the allegations about Prince Andrew being involved with underage girls, with Epstein's help, and "threatened us a million different ways."

Robach says she believes Epstein was murdered.

"So do I think he was killed? 100% Yes, I do. … He made his whole living blackmailing people. … Yup, there were a lot of men in those planes. A lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment," she said.

She describes Epstein as "the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known."

O'Keefe's organization said in a statement: "Project Veritas intends to continue its investigation into corruption in the Mainstream Media. We encourage that Brave insiders at these organizations come forward with any information they have, so that the public knows what is really going on within these media companies."

Since Epstein's death, famed coroner Michael Baden has suggested Epstein's injuries are inconsistent with suicide.

CNN reported: "He’s been tied to international royalty, celebrities and a wide range of politicians including both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, which has led many to speculate that his death wasn’t a suicide. Some believe Epstein was going to divulge incriminating details about high-profile government officials and therefore was murdered."

The CNN series was based on hidden-camera recordings by former CNN satellite uplink technician Cary Poarch, who sought "to expose the bias" at the network.

Videos show Mike Brevna, a floor manager at CNN, complaining about how much the network had changed over the years.

“When I got this job 13 years ago, CNN was nothing like this. ... They sold themselves to the devil. It's, it's sad." Brevna says.

Another segment showed CNN Field Production Supervisor Gerald Sisnette wishing for Trump's death.

"This is a story that’s not gonna go away," Sisnette says.

"Oh, the Ukraine thing? Or just Trump in general?" Poarch asks.

"Trump in general. The only way this will go away is when he [Trump] dies. Hopefully soon," Sisnette says.