ABC whores out its news division for Disney+ push

(NEWSBUSTERS) -- The next time you hear liberals in the media talk about undue influence of corporate entities or the dominance of powerful voices, think of Good Morning America on Tuesday. The “news” program devoted almost 17 minutes to shilling for the new Disney+ streaming service. Disney, of course, owns ABC and the journalists on the network sounded more like PR talking points come to life.

Host Michael Strahan excitedly opened the show as though he were on a commenter on a Disney fan site: “It’s finally here! More than 500 movies... More than 7,500 episodes of your favorite shows!... It’s marvelous! It’s incredible! And it’s here!”

Co-host (and fellow ABC/Disney employee) Robin Roberts compared it to... Christmas: “It’s like Christmas coming early for everyone! Hundreds of your favorite movies, thousands of episodes of your favorite shows.”

