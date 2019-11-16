Ad focusing on teenage adoption will leave you wiping away tears

When many people think about children being adopted, they think of young children.

An advertisement from the Ad Council, however, depicts an emotional story, based on true events, of a teen slowly realizing what it means to be adopted into a family.

The commercial is the latest installment in a 15-year-old public service announcement campaign in partnership with AdoptUSKids.

AdoptUSKids is a project from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Children’s Bureau, which aims to provide information and tools for families considering foster care and adoption.

In the ad, titled "At Home," a teenager named Jason is adopted by a family with two other older children.

TRENDING: Impeachment witnesses pressed Ukraine to drop Soros-group probe

When he first walks into the home, the teen notices a family portrait on the wall by the front door.

As time goes on and as he builds memories with his new family, Jason slowly becomes more comfortable in the new home.

The ad ends with Jason walking into the front door, much like at the beginning but this time, there are pictures of him included on the gallery wall.

The Ad Council shared the video on Twitter on Oct. 23.

We never outgrow the need for a loving and supportive family and our new PSAs with @AdoptUSKids and @ACFHHS remind viewers of that, telling heartwarming stories from actual adoptive families. After all, when it comes to parenthood-- you can't imagine the reward. pic.twitter.com/JbO8OKafy0 — Ad Council (@AdCouncil) October 23, 2019

"We never outgrow the need for a loving and supportive family," the nonprofit wrote.

The campaign uses real stories to highlight the profound impact adoption and foster care can have on children and adults.

"There are 125,000 youth in the U.S. foster care system currently waiting for adoptive families, and this campaign specifically highlights the need to find adoptive parents for older teens who face a particularly challenging road to adoption," the Ad Council wrote in a news release alongside the video.

"Only 5% of all children adopted in 2018 were between the ages of 15 and 18, but no matter our age we all need the love and support a family can provide."

Furthermore, "At Home" shows how little moments can build a family together.

"This award-winning campaign showcases the poignant and emotional moments that cement a family together," the Ad Council wrote.

"Ultimately, the work illustrates that a teen can have as much of an impact on their family’s life as parents have in theirs."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.