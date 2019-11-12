Adam Schiff blasted as 'lying sack of excrement'

PALM BEACH, Florida -- As Democrats prepare for televised hearings this week in connection with their effort to impeach President Donald Trump, the congressman leading the charge to oust the commander in chief is being publicly slammed as a serial liar.

"Adam Schiff is a lying sack of excrement!" radio talk-show his Rush Limbaugh exclaimed on his national broadcast Tuesday, adding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "chose a bug-eyed, lying sack of excrement to be the face of this."

"We've documented the lies," Limbaugh continued. "The guy and [Eric] Swalwell were inseparable in this. They both claim they've got evidence of Trump colluding with Russia. They both say it's clearly obvious, it's clearly visible, it's right there. They've never produced it 'cause they don't have it. Schiff is the guy who lied about the contents of Trump's phone call."

While many in the national news media have suggested this could be one of Trump's worst weeks in office because of the televised hearings, Limbaugh said it could be the opposite.

"This could end up being one of Trump's best weeks, because the curtain is now being pushed back," he explained.

"I think there are gonna be millions of Americans who are going to have the chance, anyway, who haven't been following this wall-to-wall like you and I have been, to see what a partisan sham this whole thing is."

"So it's possible here, folks, the American people are gonna finally see Schiff's goggle-eyed, rabid hatred of Trump on full display. They're going to see the rabid partisanship of other Democrats on that committee.

"They're not gonna be able to help themselves, and people are going to quickly realize what a total farce this whole exercise is. That is as big a possibility as this being a disaster for Trump. Trump didn't do anything. That doesn't mean it can't be a disaster. It depends on how clever they are and so forth, but I'm not as pessimistic as a lot of people are about this."

Limbaugh found it curious how citizens are not even going to hear from the anonymous whistleblower, reported by RealClearInvestigations to be career CIA employee Eric Ciaramella.

"Now he's not gonna even show up. The guy who got this whole ball rolling is invisible, he's not gonna be there," Limbaugh said.

He also commented on new reports that the whistleblower may have violated federal law buy indirectly soliciting more than a quarter million dollars via anonymous sources via a GoFundMe page.

"What the hell is a whistleblower doing raising money on a GoFundMe page? In violation of federal law!"

As far as why the hearings are taking place, Limbaugh summed it up succinctly, saying: "It's no more complicated than Donald Trump is doing what you elected him to do, and official Washington is intolerant."

