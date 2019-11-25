(FOX NEWS) -- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is treating the American public like "idiots" by relying on hearsay and circumstantial evidence to impeach President Trump, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said Sunday on "America's News Headquarters."

"The people who are pushing for impeachment have been pushing for impeachment since Donald Trump was elected -- since he was getting sworn into office," Zeldin told Fox News' Eric Shawn. "Adam Schiff really does think that many Americans are idiots.

"If you remember March 22nd, 2017, he goes on another network, and he says that he has more than circumstantial evidence that President Trump colluded with the Russians. This is evidence that he hasn't yet produced, [that] I haven't seen, [former Special Counsel Robert] Mueller couldn't find," he continued. "He made up what he called a parody version of the [July 25] call transcript, but he only said that after he got called out."

Read the full story ›