The American Gestapo's war on Trump

"I would never have agreed to the formulation of the Central Intelligence Agency back in '47, if I had known it would become the American Gestapo." – Harry S Truman

"Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community – they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you." – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, warning President-elect Donald Trump

"Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?" – the opening question from Psalm 2

Gen. Michael Flynn was taken out by the intelligence agencies after he demanded a financial audit of each agency. Flynn wanted to know where the money was going.

It was a reasonable question, certainly for taxpayers. Yet as with so many questions, it raised others. One was not as obvious: What if an agency managed to spend more money than it was given? How do you explain that? Where does the extra money come from?

Maybe some of our intelligence agencies have little "off the books" sources of income. Maybe some of them aren't so little. Illegal drug trafficking, refugees and human sex trafficking, unauthorized weapon sales, quiet wars in faraway places. What if the intelligence agencies are not only advising American foreign policy – but are rather conducing American foreign policy?

Might this be tied in with Sen. Schumer's "six ways from Sunday" warning to Trump?

What if these "off the books" income sources are used to fund little pet projects that are "off the books" as well? What if no one else in the government knows about them? What if no one cares? What if no one dares to ask? At what point in our history did the president of the United States become simply a figurehead?

Was it after World War II? During the war, the British and American governments operated under a military cooperation agreement known as the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). President Truman soured on the idea after the war, but he was finally persuaded to authorize formation of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The intelligence agencies would be the perfect place from which to run a rogue American government, would they not? A government that was completely unaccountable to American citizens. Unelected. Deeply secret. A "black budget" hidden in military spending. Without oversight. Accountable to anyone? Or accountable only to … whom?

We already know that Britain's GCHQ, America's NSA and the FBI's counterintelligence agents cooperated in bypassing American laws forbidding the intercept of an American citizen's communications without a court-ordered warrant. The FISA court is not a court established in the Constitution.

Adm. Rogers, who ran the NSA, broke up that little party after Trump's 2016 election by informing the president-elect that he and his campaign people were under surveillance by the intelligence agencies who were feeding information to Hillary's campaign, the political opposition and big name media outlets.

Now do you understand what impeachment is really about? Trump decided not to be a figurehead president. This brings up the question, what are the ties between those clamoring the loudest for impeachment and the intelligence agencies that have become the secret United States government?

The rot in our government likely goes very, very deep; perhaps deeper than most of us can imagine. A free people can never allow themselves to be governed by a secret, unaccountable bureaucracy. Eventually, freedom and the charade of FISA warrants and other phony "protections" will collide with the same reality every totalitarian government has experienced. Either the citizens die in an uprising, or the perpetrators die at the hands of Lady Justice's executioners.

If Lady Justice prevails, it will only be by the active intervention of God's hand on events in this world. Some things are simply beyond humanity's efforts alone. Even the Jewish leaders, trying desperately to stop the growth of the new Christian churches after Jesus' resurrection, recognized the problem.

Gamaliel, a doctor of the law, warned the ruling council, "And now I say unto you, refrain from these men, and let them alone: for if this counsel or this work be of men, it will come to nought. But if it be of God, ye cannot overthrow it; lest haply ye be found even to fight against God" (Acts 5:33-39 KJV).

Call it the Seventh way from Sunday. Fighting against God's will for humanity is the biggest fool's errand in the universe. Give that some thought this weekend.