American Psychological Association requires authors to use singular 'they'

Term to refer to individuals who identify as non-binary

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2019 at 10:07pm
(COLLEGE FIX) -- The American Psychological Association is helping make grammar fluid to accommodate current gender fluidity trends, and a statement from a Modern Language Association of America spokesperson indicated the group may soon follow suit.

The APA recently announced scholars in some cases must use “they” as a singular pronoun to refer to individuals who identify as non-binary.

In a recent post, Chelsea Lee, content development manager for APA style, explained the change.

