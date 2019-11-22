SECTIONS
Americans turn against impeachment

Poll shows Trump approval rating 'jumps'

WND News Services
Published November 22, 2019
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A new poll shows support for the impeachment of President Trump has declined since public hearings have started.

The Emerson poll released Thursday found support for impeachment has dropped from 48% to 43% since October, while opposition to impeachment has risen from 44% to 45%.

Independents are key in the shift, with 49% opposing impeachment and only 34% supporting impeachment. In October, 48% of independents supported impeachment and 39% opposed.

The poll also showed Trump's approval rating rising to a net positive. Forty-eight percent approved of the president while 47% disapproved. His approval rating was only 43% a month ago.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







