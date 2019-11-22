Ancient mosaic describing Jesus Christ as 'God' to be unveiled in Israel

(CHRISTIAN TODAY) An ancient mosaic that ascribes divinity to Jesus Christ is set to go on display for the first time.

The 'God Jesus Christ' mosaic stands as one of the earliest-known testaments to early Christian belief in the divinity of Christ. It was found in 2005 through excavations completed by the Israel Antiquities Authority and the University of Tel Aviv, exploring the ancient grounds beneath the British-built Megiddo Prison in northern Israel.

The writing, dated to the year 230 AD, bears three Greek inscriptions, one reading: 'The god-loving Akeptous has offered the table to God Jesus Christ as a memorial'.

