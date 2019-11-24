Anti-Trump CIA 'whistleblower' panicked after caught lying on ICIG complaint

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) A photo of CIA whistleleaker Eric Ciaramella shaking Barack Obama’s hand in the Oval Office was published on a close friend’s wedding site last year.
The photo was obtained by the Washington Examiner and it again suggests Eric Ciaramella is a political hack with a partisan Trump-hating agenda.
Eric Ciaramella is a 33-year-old CIA officer who was planted inside the White House by ex-CIA chief John Brennan to spy on Trump and thwart the Spygate investigation being conducted by US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham.
Ciaramella was NOT on Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelensky, yet he filed a whistleblower complaint based on hearsay from a ‘source.’