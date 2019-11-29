Anti-Trump columnist's brother … praises Trump

(FOX NEWS) -- And you thought there was tension at your Thanksgiving table.

Once a year, Maureen Dowd, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist at The New York Times, allows her Republican brother Kevin Dowd to take over her column and opine about anything that he sees as a matter of importance. This year, he laid out his argument for President Trump's second term and what he sees as a flawed Democratic field.

To say his sister is no fan of Trump could be an understatement. Some of her most recent columns were titled, “Impeaching the Peach One,” “Blowhard on the Brink” and “A Down and Dirty White House."

