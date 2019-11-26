SECTIONS
AOC creates new term for 'free stuff' she wants to give away

'These are public goods'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2019 at 9:37am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on those who qualify her policy propositions as “free stuff.”

Ocasio-Cortez, the 30-year-old socialist New York representative elected to Congress last year, expressed her frustration with critics who write off her policies, such as tuition-free college, "Medicare for all," and expanding public housing, as “handouts” or “free stuff” to rope in voters.

“It’s not that we deserve it because it’s a handout. People like to say, ‘Oh, this is about free stuff.’ This is not about free stuff,” Ocasio-Cortes said at a Bronx town hall over the weekend.

“These are public goods."

