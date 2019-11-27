SECTIONS
Diversions Money U.S.
Print

Apple planning to shake up iPhone sizes in 2020, with biggest screen yet

Likely to introduce 'more than 4' types, with 'a model that will support 5G'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2019 at 4:07pm
Print

(CNBC) -- Apple will switch up the screen sizes of its iPhones in 2020, offering models that are both smaller and larger than those currently available, according to a report from Korean news site ETNews, citing industry sources.

ETNews says Apple will launch a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone, another iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen and a new iPhone with the largest screen yet, at 6.7 inches. Apple’s 2019 iPhones include the iPhone 11 with a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch screen and the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a 6.5-inch screen.

The report said Apple is planning to source the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch screens from Samsung and that they’ll use the same OLED technology from the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. LG will reportedly supply an OLED panel for the 6.1-inch model.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×