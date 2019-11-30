Astronomers concerned about too many satellites lighting up the sky

(CBC NEWS) On the night of Nov. 18, Cliff Johnson, an astronomy researcher at Northwestern University, was using the Dark Energy Camera on a telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile to search for nearby dwarf galaxies.

In order to capture the light of faint, distant objects, the camera needs to take long-exposure images.

At first, Johnson noticed the streak of a meteor in one image. And then a plane. Nothing unusual. But then he noticed a train of long, seemingly inexplicable streaks.

"At first, I was just trying to figure out, 'What is this?' And then I put two and two together and thought, 'Oh right, this is probably Starlink," said Johnson. "And it was the predicted orbit for that whole train."

