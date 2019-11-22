SECTIONS
Bank robber wearing MAGA shirt says teller gave him too much money

Police say man, 73, confessed to crime

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2019 at 6:21pm
(WPLG) A 73-year-old man wearing a "Make America Great Again" shirt told a bank teller he was robbing that he gave him too much money, deputies said.

Sandy Hawkins was arrested Tuesday on a robbery charge.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Hawkins entered a Wells Fargo branch on Sandalfoot Plaza Drive near Boca Raton shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, approached a teller and requested $1,100.

"This is a robbery," Hawkins told the teller. "I have a weapon."

