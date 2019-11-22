Bank robber wearing MAGA shirt says teller gave him too much money

(WPLG) A 73-year-old man wearing a "Make America Great Again" shirt told a bank teller he was robbing that he gave him too much money, deputies said.

Sandy Hawkins was arrested Tuesday on a robbery charge.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Hawkins entered a Wells Fargo branch on Sandalfoot Plaza Drive near Boca Raton shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, approached a teller and requested $1,100.

"This is a robbery," Hawkins told the teller. "I have a weapon."

