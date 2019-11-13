Barack Obama's 10 most impeachable offenses

The phrase "lower the bar" does not quite do justice to the trivialization of the impeachment process that we are now witnessing.

Even if we kept the proverbial bar at Bill Clinton levels, here are 10 offenses that merit the historical impeachment of America's famously "scandal free" president. Scarier still, I could easily name 10 more.

10. Campus sex GestapoObama circumvented congressional oversight and public comment by sending a "letter" to colleges threatening their federal funding if they did not set up something of a superagency overseeing student-on-student sexual altercations. Even the New York Times called the result a "campus witch hunt."

Said Christina Hoff Sommers: "These are not enlightened new procedures for protecting students from crime. They are a declaration of martial law against men, justified by an imaginary emergency, and a betrayal of the Title IX equity law."

9. The imprisonment of Nakoula Bassely NakoulaMuch has been written about the various blunders that led to the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi on Sept. 11, 2012. Not enough has been written about the imprisonment of the video maker whose video allegedly triggered the attack.

TRENDING: '11,000 scientists' warning of 'climate emergency' are just '11,000 random people'

Author Ken Timmerman describes the White House response to Nakoula's video as "disgraceful, un-American, illegal, and a clear violation of Nakoula’s constitutional rights." He does not overstate the case.

8. The Pigford SettlementPigford v. Glickman was a multi-tiered lawsuit that Obama championed. It would end up costing taxpayers about $4 billion, most of it pure scam. The New York Times called the case "a runaway train, driven by racial politics, pressure from influential members of Congress and law firms that stand to gain more than $130 million in fees."

The money was originally earmarked as compensation for black farmers allegedly denied USDA loans, but before the Pigford gravy train had left the station, thousands of random blacks and other minorities, many of whom who had not seen a farm since CBS cancelled "Green Acres," hopped on board.

7. The DOJ provocation in Ferguson and SanfordAttorney General Eric Holder sent the Justice Department's Community Relations Service (CRS) to Sanford, Florida, to help the locals orchestrate protests, the desired "solution" being the arrest and prosecution of an innocent man, George Zimmerman.

Having helped Obama carry Florida in 2012, the CRS headed to Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014 to get the base excited about the midterms. The resulting "Ferguson effect" caused an explosion in homicide throughout black America.

6. Fast and FuriousCongress cited AG Eric Holder for contempt, the first attorney general ever to suffer that fate. Obama invoked executive privilege for the first and only time in his presidency. The ATF head resigned as did a U.S. attorney, and any number of lesser figures were reassigned.

These minor setbacks did not achieve anything like justice for the hundreds who were killed as a result of what one dissenting official called a "perfect storm of idiocy." Obama supporters, including the media, still don’t consider Fast and Furious a scandal.

5. The IRS assault on the tea party movementIn the run-up to the 2012 election, The IRS stalled or rejected the applications of hundreds, if not thousands, of tea party groups. Texas organizer Catherine Engelbrecht alone endured 23 distinct audits or inquiries before suing the IRS.

Political appointee Lois Lerner apologized to the tea parties, pled the Fifth Amendment lest she incriminate herself, and was declared in contempt of Congress. Today, she receives in excess of $100,000 as government pension. Obama would not have been re-elected without her efforts.

4. The Affordable Care ActWhere to begin? The Obama White House deceived the American public at every turn to create a monstrously confusing program, rife with fraud, that did not work and whose rollout was an admitted fiasco. None of this moved the New York Times to use the word “scandal.”

"Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage," ACA architect Jonathan Gruber told a receptive audience. "And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical for the thing to pass."

3. DACAIn 2011, Obama said, "With respect to the notion that I can just suspend deportations through executive order, that's just not the case, because there are laws on the books that Congress has passed."

In 2012, with reelection pending, Obama issued an executive order giving as many as a million people relief from deportation proceedings as well as the right to apply for work authorization.

2. Uranium OneThe Russians took control of the Canadian firm Uranium One in three discrete transactions from 2009 to 2013, during which time veritable pallets of cash made their way to the Clinton Foundation. The chairman of Uranium One alone donated $2.35 million.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, securing Uranium One was like finding a pony under his tree on Christmas morning. As Rosatom CEO Sergei Kiriyenko told Putin in a staged interview, "Few could have imagined in the past that we would own 20 percent of U.S. reserves."

1. The Russia HoaxLike England's Henry II, who reportedly said of Thomas Becket, "Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest," Obama led by way of suggestion. When all the facts are known, this scandal will be the most enduring part of his legacy.