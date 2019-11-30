Beijing adopts malicious 'cybersecurity' rules

(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) On January 1, China's Cryptography Law becomes effective. The legislation follows the December 1 implementation of the Multi-Level Protection Scheme 2.0, issued under the authority of the 2016 Cybersecurity Law.

Together, these measures show Beijing's absolute determination to seize from foreign companies all their communications, data, and other information stored in electronic form in China.

President Trump should use his emergency powers to prohibit American companies from complying with the new rules or from storing data in China.

After all these "cybersecurity" rules are in place, no foreign company may encrypt data so that it cannot be read by the Chinese central government and the Communist Party of China. In other words, businesses will be required to turn over encryption keys.

Read the full story ›