SECTIONS
Money World
Print

Beijing adopts malicious 'cybersecurity' rules

No foreign company may encrypt data so it can't be read by government or Communist Party

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2019 at 4:48pm
Print

(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) On January 1, China's Cryptography Law becomes effective. The legislation follows the December 1 implementation of the Multi-Level Protection Scheme 2.0, issued under the authority of the 2016 Cybersecurity Law.

Together, these measures show Beijing's absolute determination to seize from foreign companies all their communications, data, and other information stored in electronic form in China.

President Trump should use his emergency powers to prohibit American companies from complying with the new rules or from storing data in China.

After all these "cybersecurity" rules are in place, no foreign company may encrypt data so that it cannot be read by the Chinese central government and the Communist Party of China. In other words, businesses will be required to turn over encryption keys.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Beijing adopts malicious 'cybersecurity' rules
Woman, 33, accused of shooting into KFC
Focus on early release of terror convict in London stabbings
Top Arab figures from 15 countries meet to say 'No' to BDS
'Forget the KKK, modern-day liberals are the biggest impediment'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×