Bernie tells males to become more involved in abortion advocacy

'If there's ever a time in American history where the men of this country must stand with the women, this is the moment'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2019 at 9:54pm
(LIFE NEWS) Bernie Sanders urged men to become more involved in abortion advocacy Wednesday during the Democratic presidential debate in Georgia.

A senator from Vermont, Sanders has a 100-percent pro-abortion voting record, including a recent vote against a bill to protect newborns from infanticide.

The debate moderators asked the candidates several questions about abortion Wednesday night. Following up on comments made by fellow pro-abortion candidate Amy Klobuchar, Sanders insisted that Americans must support women by allowing them to abort their unborn babies for any reason up to birth.

