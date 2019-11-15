Bible museum replaces chief executive after 1 year

(WASHINGTON POST) The Museum of the Bible has abruptly replaced chief executive Ken McKenzie after only a year on the job. Harry Hargrave, a Dallas real estate executive and financial consultant who helped the nonprofit museum secure its location just blocks from the Capitol, will become its third leader since the institution’s opening in 2017. Hargrave starts Nov. 21.

The change comes just after McKenzie and senior staff announced a plan to broaden the museum’s focus to include programs and exhibitions on other faiths, an effort to increase attendance and donations.

Funded primarily by the evangelical Green family, owners of the Hobby Lobby chain of craft stores, the 430,000-square-foot, $500 million museum opened on Nov. 17, 2017, with exhibitions tracing the history and cultural impact of the Bible.

