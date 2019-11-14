Bishop chosen to probe church sex abuse is himself accused

(FOX NEWS) -- A bishop tapped by Pope Francis to investigate the Roman Catholic Church's response to sex abuse allegations in Buffalo, N.Y., has himself been accused of sexually abusing a child decades ago.

Boston attorney Mitchell Garabedian notified the church officials in New Jersey this week of the allegations against Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio. The bishop was selected by Francis last month to investigate the church's Buffalo Diocese, where Bishop Joseph Malone has come under fire for his handling of a clergy abuse scandal.

Garabedian said he is preparing a lawsuit on behalf of his client, Mark Matzek, 56, who said DiMarzio molested him in the mid-1970s as a priest in Jersey City, N.J. The lawsuit will ask for $20 million in compensation.

