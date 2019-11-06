Black conservative kicked out of meeting for wearing Trudeau-in-blackface costume

If blackface is bad enough to get a black conservative kicked out of a student government meeting, shouldn't it be bad enough to get a white liberal kicked out of office?

According to Campus Reform, Koby Peters is a student government representative at Colorado State University. The day before Halloween, he decided he was going to dress up as his favorite racially offensive left-wing politician: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I was hoping there would be a lot of discussion because I chose this costume to bring out the hypocrisy that Canada re-elected Justin Trudeau on the back of the endorsement of Barack Obama so we really need to figure out whether blackface is OK or it's not OK," Peters, a representative of CSU's school of engineering, told Campus Reform.

At least for Peters, it wasn't OK.

He says other members of the student government told him to leave the meeting without giving him a chance to respond. The members of government include whites, blacks and Hispanics.

TRENDING: Duggar son runs for office, vows to 'defend' 2nd Amendment and 'stand up for religious liberty'

In an interview with Campus Reform, Peters said he found the concern hypocritical.

"As you can see, I cannot take off my blackface so adding on another shade, in my opinion, doesn't change anything," he said.

Here he is in his Halloween costume:

"The fact that I was voted out immediately just shows how hypocritical a certain side of the ideology is," he added.

"I think it's obvious that the reason being that it's been taken so offensively is because I'm a black conservative on campus, which aren't supposed to exist."

Not only was he removed, but people wanted to dox him, too:

@ColoradoStateU Heres yet another student in Black face at the senate meeting 10/30/19. This is ridiculous. His name is Quinn, not sure about the last name so twitter find him please. @notproudtobecsu pic.twitter.com/y6xwpkCUce — 美幸🦒🎅🏼 (@miyukiyasmine) October 31, 2019

Whether or not the individual above knew Peters was African-American is unclear, however.

Peters said he's been subjected to much worse than being kicked out of a meeting for putting on blackface.

In addition to being called a race traitor, he said that he's also been called a Nazi and a KKK member.

Peters' outfit was meant to satirize Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In the run-up to the recent federal election in Canada, pictures were published of Trudeau dressing in brownface and blackface on several occasions.

The very-white Trudeau eventually admitted he couldn't remember how many times he had done it after the third instance of him Al Jolson-ing himself emerged.

Of course, Trudeau is still in office despite the fact that what he did was prima facie racist. Not only that, but his Liberal Party won the federal election.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is also still in office after he admitted to appearing in blackface.

If one was to draw conclusions from this admittedly small data set, it appears you only get kicked out of government for wearing blackface if it's student government, you're black and you're conservative.

And yes, perhaps some of the sensitivity was based on the fact that Colorado State University was also the site of another blackface controversy about a month earlier.

That being said, the people in the student government knew full well that Peters was black.

Other administrators with similar knowledge of Peters' race also spent time dunking on him. CSU college of engineering dean David McLean sent out a letter praising members of the student government for throwing Peters out of the meeting without actually mentioning that Peters is himself black.

"This is example to us all on how we must remain steadfast in our commitment to immediately speak out against incidents of hate, bias and racism," McLean said in the letter.

"As a community, we in the College of Engineering abhor racism and bias, and we unequivocally condemn blackface. There is no place for hate in our college or at the university. This behavior does not reflect our values and our Principles of Community of Inclusion, Integrity, Respect, Service and Social Justice."

"Acts of bias and racism, whether committed in ignorance or with malice, are harmful, degrading, and have long-lasting impacts. These acts are against our values, and we must continue to call out and condemn such acts. We must foster a sense of belonging in our college and continue to speak out against instances of hate, aggression and bias," McLean continued.

That Peters is African-American himself seemed to matter not at all in this situation. I guess he'd be acting out of ignorance in Mr. McLean's formulation, or some version of Stockholm Syndrome. Whatever the case, McLean seemed to think his race is totally irrelevant.

This isn't to excuse blackface except to say that it was used here by a black man to prove a point about the left's concerns. But the left doesn't seem to care about things like positionality or intent -- things that they're supposed to be concerned about in situations like this.

Quelle surprise.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.