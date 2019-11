(CNBC) -- Black Friday isn’t quite the deal frenzy it used to be.

Retailers have been touting bargains for weeks. With more shopping moving online, it has only become easier to compare prices, and so the lure of doorbuster deals is losing its grip on shoppers.

That only means more bad news for a group of retailers that has long been dependent on the shopping holiday to push them “into the black,” or toward profitability: America’s department stores.

