Bloomberg campaign boss: Impeachment makes Trump win more likely

Michael Bloomberg is the latest billionaire to jump into the 2020 race. Why now? His campaign manager tells me Bloomberg thinks if he doesn't, Trump will win. In particular, "the impeachment proceedings are making the president's re-election more likely, not less likely." pic.twitter.com/bU3k1vxOGt — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) November 27, 2019

Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign manager contends the Democrats' impeachment proceedings are making President Trump's re-election "more likely, not less likely."

Sheekey said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday that according to polling by the New York Times and by the Bloomberg campaign, if the election were held today, Trump has a "clear shot" at winning all six of the key battleground states, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona.

He only needs three or four of those states to win, Sheekey noted.

CNN host Christiane Amampour asked the campaign manager if he thought Trump would win "even with the impeachment process."

"Yeah, listen, I think I worry a lot that we're setting ourselves up here to impeachment, acquittal and re-election," he replied.

Sheekey said "we're all outraged" by the allegations against Trump brought by the anonymous whistleblower and the Democrats' impeachment inquiry witnesses.

"Except it's not helping in the places where this election will ultimately be decided," he emphasized.

Sheekey noted there are 31 congressional swing districts.

"If you're in one of those district today, and you're a moderate member of Congress, almost all of them would tell you today these impeachment hearings are threatening their re-election," he said.

"Now, if you think about that," he continued, "those are the districts, too, where we tilt the presidential election, which by definition means these impeachment proceedings are making the president's re-election more likely, not less likely."

A Washington Post reporter told CNN she's hearing behind the scenes that some House Democrats are getting "cold feet" regarding impeachment as worries grow about public opposition.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., who is not in one of the 31 swing districts held by Democrats, drew attention this week when she said in an interview she prefers censuring Trump to impeachment, suggesting it's better to let the voters decided in 2020.

Even Adam Schiff, who had headed the impeachment investigation as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, appears to be wavering.

"Do you think President Trump should be impeached?" Jake Tapper asked on CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday.

"I want to discuss this with my constituents and my colleagues before I make a final judgment on it," Schiff said.

Host Jake Tapper seemed perplexed, pointing out that Schiff had said that what Trump has done is "far more serious than what Nixon did."

"Explain to me how you have not come to the conclusion that Trump should be impeached? I mean, it sounds like you think he should be impeached," the CNN host said.

"Well," Schiff replied, "I certainly think that the evidence that's been produced overwhelmingly shows serious misconduct by the president. But I do want to hear more from my constituents. And I want to hear more from my colleagues. This is not a decision I will be making alone."

See Schiff's interview with CNN:

Politico reported some vulnerable House Democrats in swing districts are being pummeled by ads by Republican-aligned groups focusing on impeachment. The incumbent Democrats, Politico said, are demanding a much stronger counteroffensive from their party and its allies.

Politico noted that impeachment ranked last in a list of 11 government priorities among independents in a recent Politico poll.

An Emerson College poll showed support for impeachment has declined since October, when 48% of registered voters supported it and 44% opposed it, The Hill reported. Now 45% of voters oppose impeaching Trump while 43% percent support it.