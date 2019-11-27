Bloomberg crushes all 2020 Dems with ad spending in Super Tuesday states

(CNBC) -- Mike Bloomberg has made clear his intention to outspend the Democratic primary field, but his advertising strategy contrasts with most of his opponents. While other Democratic candidates battle it out in early voting states such as Iowa, Bloomberg is focused on “Super Tuesday” states holding primaries on March 3, 2020.

The former New York City mayor entered the presidential race with a splash on Sunday, spending more than $30 million on ads that will air from November 25 through December 3, the most any candidate has ever spent for a single week, according to Advertising Analytics, a firm that tracks election ad buys.

A CNBC analysis of data provided by Advertising Analytics found that Bloomberg has put $13.2 million of those dollars to work on television ads across the 14 Super Tuesday states.

