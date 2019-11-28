SECTIONS
Boeing 777X's fuselage split dramatically during stress test

'This will not have a significant impact on the design or our preparations for 1st flight'

Published November 28, 2019 at 3:53pm
(SEATTLE TIMES) Boeing got an unexpected jolt in September when engineers in Everett put the new 777X airframe through an extreme test of its structural strength. Just as the test approached its target stress level, an explosive depressurization tore through the fuselage.

Boeing has kept the details secret, but photos obtained by the Seattle Times show that the extent of the damage was greater than previously disclosed and earlier reports were wrong about crucial details.

The test plane is a complete write-off, its fuselage skin ripped wide open just behind the wing. A passenger door that blew out and fell to the factory floor was a secondary impact of the initial rupture, which was located far below the door.

Read the full story ›

