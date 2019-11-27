SECTIONS
Bolton: U.S. under attack 'from within'

'It probably goes without saying'

WND News Services By WND News Services
November 27, 2019
(DAILY CALLER) -- Former Trump administration advisor John Bolton said that the United States’ commitments to national security are “under attack from within” in a tweet Tuesday.

“It probably goes without saying, that our country’s commitment to our national security priorities is under attack from within. America is distracted. Our enemies are not,” Bolton wrote.

The former U.N. ambassador, who left the White House earlier this year, returned to Twitter this month with a strange tweet telling people to “stay tuned

