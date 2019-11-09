SECTIONS
Brain implants used to fight drug addiction

'This treatment is for those who have failed every other treatment'

Published November 8, 2019 at 8:54pm
(BBC NEWS) Patients with severe opioid addiction are being given brain implants to help reduce their cravings, in the first trial of its kind in the US.

Gerod Buckhalter, 33, who has struggled with substance abuse for more than a decade with many relapses and overdoses, has already had the surgery.

Lead doctor Ali Rezai described the device as a "pacemaker for the brain".

But he added it was not a consumer technology and should not be used for "augmenting humans".

