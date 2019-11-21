SECTIONS
Breaking bad: 2 professors charged with making meth

Pair caught after chemical spill on campus

Published November 21, 2019 at 3:10pm
(KFBK NEWS) No, this is not the plot of the Breaking Bad sequel, El Camino.

Two chemistry professors at Henderson State University in Arkansas were arrested for allegedly manufacturing methamphetamine on campus. Authorities began investigating Terry Bateman, 45, and Bradley Rowland, 40, after a chemical spill forced the evacuation of the Reynolds Science Center on October 8. The school had to hire an environmental service company to clean the air and ventilate the building.

Bateman and Rowland were placed on administrative leave three days after the chemical spill, but officials did not disclose details about the accusations at the time. The building remained closed for three weeks, and rumors began to spread on campus that the pair of professors were making drugs in the chemistry lab.

