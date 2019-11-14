Breaking: School shooting in Southern California, suspect in 'black clothing' reported

Details are still emerging about a shooting Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

At least five people are believed to have been injured, police said.

This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

"This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated," the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted.

"Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children."

The sheriff's station posted updates on its Twitter page.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

Neighboring elementary schools are being locked down — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

We have fire on scene and multiple units responding from other sheriff’s stations to assist. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a "Male Asian suspect" wearing "black clothing" was "last seen at the location."

Neighboring schools were placed on lockdown soon after the reports of the active shooter emerged.

Henry Mayo Hospital said on Twitter that it had received two patients in critical condition and three more were "en route."

#SaugusHighShooting: We have received 2 patients in critical condition, 3 en route. We will provide updates as they become available. — Henry Mayo Hospital (@HenryMayoHosp) November 14, 2019

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more details emerge.

