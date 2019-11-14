SECTIONS
Breaking: School shooting in Southern California, suspect in 'black clothing' reported

Joe Setyon, The Western Journal By Joe Setyon, The Western Journal
Published November 14, 2019 at 11:52am
Details are still emerging about a shooting Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

At least five people are believed to have been injured, police said.

"This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated," the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted.

"Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children."

The sheriff's station posted updates on its Twitter page.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a "Male Asian suspect" wearing "black clothing" was "last seen at the location."

Neighboring schools were placed on lockdown soon after the reports of the active shooter emerged.

Henry Mayo Hospital said on Twitter that it had received two patients in critical condition and three more were "en route."

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more details emerge. 

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

