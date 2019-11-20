'Bring It' dance teacher pleads guilty to exposing boy to HIV

(ABC NEWS) -- A dance teacher who appeared on a reality TV show has pleaded guilty in Tennessee to raping a teenage student and exposing him to the AIDS virus.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that 30-year-old John Conner III avoided trial when he pleaded guilty to criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say Conner was 26 when he had unprotected sex with a 16-year-old boy he met on social media.

