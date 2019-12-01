Burisma board member: Hunter Biden hired because of his name

(FOX BUSINESS NEWS) Aleksander Kwasniewski, a former Polish president who is on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, said Thursday that Hunter Biden was indeed chosen to join its advisory board because of his name. He said that is simply how the world of business works.

But Kwasniewski insisted in an interview with The Associated Press that Biden was an active board member who helped the company and that he never used his relationship with his father, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, to further the company's interests.

"I understand that if someone asks me to be part of some project it's not only because I'm so good, it's also because I am Kwasniewski and I am a former president of Poland," he said. "And this is all interconnected. No-names are a nobody. Being Biden is not bad. It's a good name."

