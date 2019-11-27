SECTIONS
Bus driver drinks beer while picking up kids, police say

'Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and at odds with what we stand for'

Published November 27, 2019 at 12:44pm
(WPVI) -- AURORA, Illinois -- A school bus driver was arrested after police say she drank beer while picking up students for school.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 44-year-old Michelle Passley picked up the school bus around 6 a.m. on Nov.15 and completed one route before buying two cans of beer at a gas station.

Video from the school bus appears to show Passley placing the beer can into a brown paper bag and drinking from it while driving as many as 32 elementary school children on the bus, police said.

