Bus driver drinks beer while picking up kids, police say

(WPVI) -- AURORA, Illinois -- A school bus driver was arrested after police say she drank beer while picking up students for school.

According to the Aurora Police Department, 44-year-old Michelle Passley picked up the school bus around 6 a.m. on Nov.15 and completed one route before buying two cans of beer at a gas station.

Video from the school bus appears to show Passley placing the beer can into a brown paper bag and drinking from it while driving as many as 32 elementary school children on the bus, police said.

