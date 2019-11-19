SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

Buttigieg described as 'done' after revelations he complimented Tea Party

Newest problem for candidate is 2010 video that resurfaced

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2019 at 9:19am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Pete Buttigieg had kind words for the Tea Party in 2010, and it isn’t going over well with some 2020 Democratic voters.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor spoke to a Tea Party affiliated group called Citizens for Common Sense while running for Indiana state treasurer nine years ago. In the speech, he acknowledged that some found it odd that he would speak to the group as a Democrat.

“I have to admit, as a Democrat, many of my friends and supporters look at me as if I was absolutely nuts when I suggested that we come tonight to speak with a group that’s often identified with the Tea Party,” Buttigieg told the room.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DOJ outlines Strzok's 'security violations'
Chaffetz uses Dem line, says Tlaib not 'above the law'
Buttigieg described as 'done' after revelations he complimented Tea Party
Man documents Satanic influence: 'I was possessed'
Students demand ability to select roommate based on race
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×