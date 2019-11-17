Celebs push gun control after California school shooting

(BREITBART) Celebrities pushed gun control, criticized the NRA, and blamed President Donald Trump after a 16-year-old shot five fellow students in Santa Clarita, California.

Breitbart News reported that surveillance cameras caught the suspect pulling a .45 caliber handgun out of his backpack and opening fire at the school, shooting the fellow students before shooting himself.

CBS Los Angeles reported that two of the five wounded students died after being transported to the hospital.

Michael Moore responded to the shooting on social media.

