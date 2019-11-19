SECTIONS
Chaffetz uses Dem line, says Tlaib not 'above the law'

New member of Congress facing possible prosecution for taking money from campaign

WND News Services
Published November 19, 2019
(FOX NEWS) -- Freshman House Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., reportedly received payments from her campaign while running for office in 2016. While such unusual arrangements can be legal under narrow guidelines during the campaign season, Tlaib allegedly continued to take money from the campaign after the election, potentially violating federal law. Any payments prior to the election also must meet stringent requirements regarding legitimate campaign expenses.

In a report last week, the Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) announced that the House Ethics Committee would extend its investigation into Tlaib after finding "substantial reason to believe" she violated campaign finance laws.

It was unusual and significant that specific documentation, including emails from Tlaib, was released to the public.

WND News Services
