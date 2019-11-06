Charles Darwin may be wrong on where life started on Earth, study says

(FOX NEWS) -- Charles Darwin is credited with the idea that life on Earth evolved in shallow pools of water. Now, a new study suggests that instead of life originating in a "warm little pond," it may have come from deep-sea hydrothermal vents — an idea that could hold significance for extraterrestrial life.

The research, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, suggests that these deep-sea environments had the heat and alkalinity to start life.

"There are multiple competing theories as to where and how life started," said the study's lead author, University College London professor Nick Lane, in a statement. "Underwater hydrothermal vents are among most promising locations for life's beginnings — our findings now add weight to that theory with solid experimental evidence."

