SECTIONS
Faith Money
Print

Charleston church targeted by white supremacist now subject of state investigation

Dispute arises over donations not going to victims of the shooting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 7, 2019 at 7:19pm
Print

(CNN) South Carolina authorities are investigating the historic African-American church that was targeted by a white supremacist in a 2015 massacre in Charleston, authorities say, but details are few.

While the nature of the probe is unclear, Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church's former secretary Althea Latham told The Post and Courier newspaper she had spoken to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators about donations the church received after the shooting.

Church historian Liz Alston told the paper she, too, had spoken with SLED agents.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×