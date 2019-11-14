SECTIONS
Chimps are killing people in Uganda

'It broke off the arm... opened the stomach and removed the kidneys'

WND News Services
Published November 14, 2019
(FOX NEWS) Chimpanzees are attacking people in Uganda, part of a disturbing trend going on in the country that has led to crop loss and even death.

National Geographic reports that the problem has been going on for several years, citing an incident in 2014 that saw a chimp fatally attack a 2-year-old child, stealing the baby from his mother.

“A chimpanzee came in the garden as I was digging,” Ntegeka Semata said in an interview with the publication. She noted that her four young children were with her and as she turned her back to get water, the chimp took her child by the hand and ran off.

Read the full story ›

